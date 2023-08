After 11 years leading the former FUND for Lake George and Lake George Association, Eric Siy is stepping down as president of the LGA.

The two groups that advocate for the health of the lake merged in 2021.

The 63-year-old Siy says he will remain an advocate for Lake George after he steps down from the LGA at the end of the year. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Siy about the benefits of the merger.