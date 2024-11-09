99-year-old Springfield opera star Adele Addison is celebrated

A voice like few others is being celebrated in Western Massachusetts, with community members gathering to honor Adele Addison - considered by some to be "Springfield's Soprano.”

A singer with talent that would make her a figure in the classical music world for years, Addison's soprano took her around the world in the 1950s and 60s.

The African American diva grew up in the City of Homes – building a legacy recently celebrated at the Community Music School of Springfield.

"Bravo to Adele Addison," emceed by community and literacy advocate Regine Jackson, featured proclamations and performances honoring the nearly 100-year-old singer.

Jackson tells WAMC that, as a still-living figure, Addison's works and performances are more than deserving of celebration and passing on to future generations, as well.

“It's so easy, in this fast-paced world today for many of our previous legends to go overlooked, especially with media nowadays, we have our celebrities, but I really think we need to stay in tune with our local legends and our local celebrities such as Adele Addison, because she did leave an impact, not only in Springfield, but around the world,” she said.

Born on July 24, 1925, Addison came to Springfield as a child, where she grew up and her voice soon blossomed. By 12, she sang her first concert at Old First Church and later as a teen, was picked to sing as a soloist with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Making her professional recital debut in Boston in 1948, her studies took her to Tanglewood, Juilliard and more.

In 1955, she appeared with the New York City Opera. Eventually working with multiple companies, she landed roles in operas including “La bohème,” “Falstaff” and more.

She would also appear in recordings with the New York Philharmonic, led by Leonard Bernstein.

Among her most recognizable works is one of her performances for film - providing the singing voice for the character "Bess," played by Dorothy Dandridge in 1959’s “Porgy and Bess.”

That included the George Gershwin-composed "Summertime" - a performance that drew tribute at CMSS with a rendition delivered by Springfield's Radiance Flowers.

"She is not only an inspiration to me, but I know that she's an inspiration to young women of color and young men of color and I just think the general public, about just being true to yourself and kindness,” Flowers told WAMC. “And kindness really shines through."

Addison was unable to attend the tribute, organized in-part by Shera Cohen, president of “In the Spotlight,” a group devoted to promoting the arts in the Pioneer Valley.

Cohen told WAMC the singer's story needs to be told, especially while she is still alive.

“It was important to me, especially because the city had never honored her,” Cohen said. “I wanted to do something before she passed away, and I thought, ‘I'll do it.’”

That recognition included proclamations from the mayor and city council - honoring a voice that, as Flowers says, is as distinct as it is sweet.

“I think what really strikes me about Adele Addison's voice is not just her authenticity, but her sweetness and her strength and her calmness that all complement each other,” the singer added.

The event itself was produced by In the Spotlight and sponsored by a grant from the Springfield Cultural Council.