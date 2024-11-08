Rotterdam Town Board member, state Assembly candidate facing charges in Scotia mailer flap

Conservative Rotterdam Town Board member and former Republican-backed New York State Assembly candidate Joe Mastroianni faces a charge of petit larceny for allegedly stealing a campaign mailer from a doorstep — and calls to resign from Schenectady County Democrats.

The Scotia Police Department says Mastroianni turned himself in Thursday. Days before the election, Mastroianni was caught on doorbell camera footage appearing to take a campaign mailer from his Democratic opponent, 111th District Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara.

Police say an investigation did not uncover any other victims and that it appeared to be an isolated incident. Santabarbara, who defeated Mastroianni on Tuesday, said in a statement he is aware of the charges and is refraining from making further comment.

The chair of the Schenectady County Democratic Committee called on Mastroianni to step down, saying his colleagues on the Town Board should demand his resignation. WAMC has requested comment from Mastroianni.