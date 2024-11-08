“A peaceful retreat from the chaos in the rest of the world:” Pittsfield celebrates new rail trail connection

The Merrill Road access point marks another step forward for a popular countywide project that’s still far from completion. The picturesque Ashuwillticook Rail Trail’s first segments were completed over 20 years ago, and in 2017 it was extended north to connect the towns of Cheshire and Lanesborough to Adams. The north-south route is envisioned as a path that runs across the entirety of the commonwealth from Vermont to Connecticut.

“Pittsfield’s connection to the rail trail began in 2022 when we extended 1.5 miles from Lanesborough to Crane Avenue behind John's Building Supply. Today, we are excited to open another half mile extension to Merrill Road, making the total length of the trail over 14 miles," said Mayor Peter Marchetti. “I must say that I'm biased towards Pittsfield as we have the best of both worlds0 We have an active community with a vibrant downtown within a few minutes of captivating natural landscapes. In addition to the rail trail, Pittsfield is fortunate to be home to two beautiful lakes, a state forest, 29 parks, and hundreds of acres of open space and conservation areas. These resources are significant assets that we must protect so we can continue to enjoy them in the years ahead.”

While Pittsfield is the largest community in Berkshire County, it took a long time to connect it to the Ashuwillticook.

“So, it was nearly 20 years ago that the city worked on this plan right here – this is the city's bike and pedestrian study – and this plan articulated exactly the vision that we have here today," said Pittsfield Park and Open Space Program Manager Jim McGrath. “With each section that we construct, we're getting closer to realize our vision for a true Berkshire bike path, one that connects Vermont with Connecticut. And of course, having the section through Pittsfield is important in making that connection and realizing that connection.”

Massachusetts Undersecretary of Transportation Hayes Morrison was on hand to speak for the commonwealth, which has supported the rail trail’s development with funding over the years.

“Future segments in Adams and Pittsfield are also funded for construction by 2028, so y'all are going gangbusters, congratulations, and we'll extend the trail into North Adams and down into downtown Pittsfield," she said. "The ultimate goal is for 25 miles of completely off-road trail network from Williamstown to Pittsfield, linking many of the Berkshires' largest population centers. Though, I've also heard you loud and clear that you really want to go to the borders of Vermont and down, too, so we hear that too- So, maybe more than 25 miles.”

Democratic State Senator Paul Mark of the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire district chairs the legislature’s Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development. He spent over a decade in the State House representing the Berkshires before being elected to the upper chamber in 2022.

“We know how important it is to make sure our largest city and our most populated city is connected to the rest of the county, and the benefits that come with that for the people of Pittsfield, as well as for our visitors and the people of the rest of the county through having this connection," said the state senator. "They mentioned the ribbon cutting in 2022- When I was a young rep in 2011, I got a little bit of funding in a bond bill, and it took 11 years to get that segment done. So, it's awesome to be here just two years later, continuing the job. I'm really excited. I'm really grateful.”

Longtime Berkshire Bike Path Council President Marge Cohan thanked all the county residents, community groups, organizations, and businesses that collaborated to invest in the rail trail over the years.

“This path is one of the most used recreational facilities in this city, by locals and people from all around the world I've met on this path," said Cohan. "The beauty of this trail, the lakes, the mountains, the amenities, including the bathrooms, the parking, the smooth pavement and the consistent maintenance, as well as its accessibility, make this one of the best bike paths in the state. This is not just a bike path. It is a linear park where people enjoy nature, meet friends, and engage in healthy activities. It is a peaceful retreat from the chaos in the rest of the world. So, you might want to stand on it today.”