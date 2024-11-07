Former Saratoga Springs city officials charged with misconduct

Two former Saratoga Springs city leaders are accused of official misconduct by the city police department.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll issued a statement today announcing the accusations against former Commissioner of Public Works Jason Golub and former Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Joe O’Neill.

Reached by WAMC, a lawyer for Golub said the allegation is “based entirely on a clogged sink, a jug of Draino and 8 minutes of assistance from a city DPW worker. Criminalizing this raises grave concerns regarding the motivation and judgement of those who decided to make this allegation.”

Coll said he would not provide further comment. Mayor John Safford declined an interview request from WAMC.

Golub left his position in August for a job with the state. He and O’Neill were directed to appear in city court on November 21st to answer the misdemeanor charge.