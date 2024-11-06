Ryan defeats Esposito to win reelection in NY-18 House race

The Democrat defeated Republican Alison Esposito, a former NYPD officer and candidate for lieutenant governor, with roughly 54 percent of the vote at the end of the night, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections. In front of a crowd of supporters in Kingston, Ryan announced that Esposito had called him to concede.

“We centered this campaign on freedom. On patriotism. On an optimistic, forward-looking vision for our country," said Ryan. "And we really did our best to bring people together and call to the best in people at such a difficult and divisive and dark moment in our country.”

The celebrations were dampened by lingering uncertainty in the night’s broader races for control of Congress and the White House. Former President Donald Trump was declared the winner over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republicans ultimately flipped the Senate. Democrats were able to hold the 18th and flip a couple key districts in New York, but overall control of the House is still up in the air.

Watching the results come in, Democratic Duchess County Legislator Joe Donaldson stood quietly on the sidelines.

“I feel nervous. I’ve got butterflies in my stomach," he said. "I’m hoping for the best, but I’m being really cautious. I try to prepare myself for both circumstances, but I’m hoping we'll come out on top.”

Beacon resident Luther Lopez says he spent the day working as a poll watcher in Dutchess County.

“I’m good, I’m OK. We did what we can do, so now it’s up to see what the universe says now," says Lopez. "It’s over now, nothing can be done, right? So I’m good."

Other candidates at the watch party fared well Tuesday. State Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha, a Democratic Socialist, defeated Republican Jack Hayes to win another term in the 103rd District. Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat who ran unopposed, celebrated his return to the legislature. And State Senator Michelle Hinchey turned back a challenge from Republican Patrick Sheehan to win her third term in the State Senate.

Speaking with WAMC, Hinchey says she’s got a lot on her to-do list next session.

Jesse King, Taylor Smith State Senator Michelle Hinchey speaking with supporters in Kingston Tuesday.

“We’ll continue our fight for more housing...We have to make sure that we have a planet to live on. It should not be 80 degrees in November!" says Hinchey. "We have to make sure that we are prioritizing solutions to combat the climate crisis, and that has to be a priority. And then we’re always looking for our local things: I chair Agriculture, so making sure we're supporting local family farms and bringing back the infrastructure, like cell phone service and internet service, for all of our communities to have an equal shot.”

The 18th District race focused heavily on abortion rights, immigration, and the economy. Ryan targeted Esposito for supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, while Esposito frequently tried to tie Ryan to President Joe Biden’s policies at the U.S. southern border.

Speaking at her own watch party in Goshen, Esposito thanked her team for their support.

“We worked our asses off. It sucks. But the people have spoken, and I called Congressman Ryan, and I wished him luck," said Esposito. "We had a very nice conversation where I told him to do good. I told him that I believed we had the best interests of our country at heart, and I asked him to spend his next term putting our people first.”

Asked Tuesday if he thinks he can lead effectively with a potential Republican stronghold in Washington D.C., Ryan says he’s not calling it quits just yet.

“I will always be a leader working to find the places where there’s unity and agreement and we can build consensus," he says. "Because the needs of folks — especially on affordable, the cost of housing, healthcare, and gas and groceries — the needs and challenges are so high, we need to work together in this country.”

Elsewhere in the Hudson Valley, Westchester County Executive George Latimer is going to Congress after winning the 16th District over Republican Miriam Levitt Flisser. GOP Congressman Mike Lawler declared victory over Democrat Mondaire Jones in the 17th District. Unofficial results put Lawler ahead of Jones with roughly 51 percent of the vote, while Jones had close to 44 percent.

At the state level, State Senator Rob Rolison turned back a challenge by Dutchess County Minority Leader Yvette Valdés Smith. And State Senator James Skoufis came out on top in a three-way race for the 42nd District between Republican Dorey Houle and Conservative Party candidate Timothy Jon Mitts.