Republicans in New York's Capital Region hold onto seats in state legislature

Democrats took a drubbing in Tuesday’s national elections, but the party is keeping control in the New York state legislature. As WAMC reports, some Capital Region Republicans also celebrated reelection wins.

Republican Scott Bendett was able to fend off Democratic lobbyist Chloe Pierce in the race for New York’s 107th Assembly District. Scott, who ran unopposed in 2022, held a nearly 6-point lead over Pierce.

Speaking with WAMC, Bendett says he’s glad his message resonated with voters in a district with strong Democratic pockets. The district includes parts of Albany, Rensselaer, Washington and Columbia counties.

“It was really in support of families, whether it be elderly, youth, nuclear family, whatever. Your family is the most important thing, how you live your life,” Bendett said.

Bendett says some of his main issues this upcoming session are limiting outmigration, the cost of living, and the influx of migrants.

“It's a huge financial strain on school districts, on county services,” Bendett said. “The state puts fourth so many unfunded mandates, crippling some of the counties.”

New York voters approved an amendment that expanded the state constitution’s anti-discrimination language in a way that supporters say would protect the civil rights of people who are seeking or have had abortions. The Equal Rights Amendment, Prop One, bans discrimination based on someone’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes or “reproductive healthcare and autonomy.” The constitution already barred discrimination based on race, creed or religion. Some opponents, like Bendett, argued that the amendment’s language was not clear.

“I think I have the same feelings as Newsday on Long Island when they did their editorial coming out against it. I just think it's a poorly written item, and I think that if it's so confusing and people are really having all these issues it just should not be brought to the people right now. It should be really fine-tuned and then brought to the people,” he said.

28-year-old Pierce declined to concede the race late Tuesday.

“I am so proud of the work that we have done for the four counties in this district, and I will continue to do that work, whether a member or as an advocate, I will show up,” Pierce said. “I will deliver because I care about these four counties. I've said it from the beginning, these four counties are so special to me, and they still are, and I will do everything I can to deliver the results that we deserve and to be the person to represent in whatever capacity in this district.”

Elsewhere in the region, incumbent State Senator Jake Ashby won reelection against Democrat Alvin Gamble in the 43rd District.

Last session, Ashby, a military veteran, advocated for legislation meant to combat organized retail crime. Ashby adds addressing other issues like addiction and mental health also play a role in protecting the public.

In a statement, Ashby said the win “proves that Capital Region voters want candidates who bring people together, who deliver tangible results and detail a positive vision for real change. I look forward to continuing our work to make New York safer, stronger and more affordable.”

Gamble declined an interview request Wednesday but congratulated Ashby in a statement, adding “his success is our success.”

