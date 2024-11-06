Massachusetts voters offer mixed verdict on five ballot questions

The first question, a measure to affirm the authority of the state auditor to audit the state legislature, was overwhelmingly approved by voters. State Auditor Diana DiZoglio has waged a months-long campaign against fellow Democrats on Beacon Hill over the issue, arguing residents deserve greater transparency from state leaders.

“It is unfortunate that we can't get access to information surrounding procurement and state contracting, those RFP processes that other state entities need to disclose that are using taxpayer dollars," said DiZoglio. "Those are not transparent, and taxpayers across our state regarding how the legislature interacts with their procurement processes and procedures. Settlement agreements made with employees of the state house- If there's an issue with an employee, if there's harassment, discrimination, abuse, maybe even assault, maybe somebody witnessed even potentially corrupt actions or behaviors, taxpayer dollars are able to be used in our house of representatives in order to silence those who may have witnessed or experienced abusive behaviors.”

Her efforts were vociferously opposed as an overstep of power by leaders of the state legislature and other top Democrats like Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, who holds that DiZoglio lacks the legal authority.

“Based on our thorough analysis, including reviewing all the materials that the auditor sent us, it was crystal clear that she does not currently have that authority to audit the legislature as she has described that she wants to do,” Campbell told WAMC.

It succeeded at the ballot box with over 71% of the vote.

Voters also approved Question 2 with 59% of the tally, a move to end passage of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System standardized test as a requirement to earn a high school diploma. It was backed by the powerful Massachusetts Teachers Association. The administration of Governor Maura Healey joined with business interests in opposing the question. Berkshire County teachers explained to WAMC they supported the effort.

“I come at this work from the lens of social justice, and standardized testing is one of the banes of my existence. It does not show anything about a student's ability, strength, skills. What it does show is what zip code they're from, what type of wealth they have, and generally, what their race is," said Kelsey Romano of Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. “One of my students last year during the biology MCAS test, which is their first one, they had moved to our school district from a private school. His first question when looking at the test was, who's making money off this? And I said, that's a great question, because that's really what it's about. This testing industry is a huge money-making industry, and it is not helpful to students or teachers.”

Question 3, which will allow drivers for rideshare corporations like Uber and Lyft to unionize and collectively bargain, also passed.

Question 4, a move to legalize and regulate the use of naturally occurring psychedelic substances from plants, failed, as did Question 5, which would phase out sub-minimum wage pay for tipped workers over a five-year implementation period. Pittsfielder Dominique Streit, who works as a server in Lee, explained to WAMC on Election Day why she came to solely vote against the question.

“Because if that passes, then we will have to, if we ever get a tip, we have to share it with every single person in the building, and that will make us make no money at all," she said. "You'll lose all the good servers. You'll probably have people you don't want to deal with.”

Industry groups like the Massachusetts Restaurant Association spent heavily to rally against Question 5, and it failed in a roughly 64-36 split.