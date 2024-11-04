Women’s rally held in Montpelier

A Vermont Women’s Rally in Montpelier over the weekend coincided with the National Women’s March in the nation’s capital.

The rally was held on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier to highlight Vermont’s history supporting women’s rights. Democrat Madeleine Kunin, now 91 years old, is Vermont’s only woman governor to date. She said women will decide the outcome of the presidential election.

“This is a tight election. Which means it could go either way and it’s up to us to declare victory. Because it will be our victory and it will be glorious,” Kunin told the crowd.

Other speakers at the rally included Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, a Democrat, and U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, an Independent, and Peter Welch, a Democrat.

