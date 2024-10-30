Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences honors Assemblymember John McDonald

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences celebrated National Pharmacy Week with New York Assemblyman John McDonald, a registered pharmacist.

McDonald, who owns Marra’s Pharmacy in Cohoes, graduated from ACPHS in 1985.

“Move forward now, 40 years. I think pharmacists play an even greater role in healthcare, although I do believe at times it's unappreciated and unrecognized," said McDonald. "I think it's more appreciated by our fellow colleagues in healthcare. Physicians and nurses recognize pharmacists are not the enemy by any stretch of imagination. They are the partner, they are the expert. You're seeing more and more pharmacists play a critical role in in medical practices, obviously, in healthcare facilities, and we're also seeing it even in the insurance companies, of all places.”

McDonald noted that for years, small independent pharmacies have been closing their doors. As a State Assemblymember representing the 108th district, the Democrat has written legislation calling for greater oversight of Pharmacy Benefit Managers or PBMs, which he says have driven many local pharmacies out of business.

"I'll be very clear, I work with the PBMs. They serve an important purpose, however, and you can talk to most health plan CEOs, they'll tell you they operate in total darkness. Government has no idea how they're spending the public funds,” McDonald said.

Compounding the problem, McDonald points out that some major chains like Rite-Aid have shuttered their stores and left the region. Walgreens recently announced it would close 1,200 stores in the next three years. Nevertheless, McDonald believes hospital and community pharmacies will survive.

“I foresee the day where community pharmacists are actually, instead of having to carry all these expensive 1000 to $2,000 a month drugs, are able to actually have prescriptions filled at another site, delivered to their pharmacy, so we can counsel the patients. Because at the end of the day, providers health plans are paying a lot for these medications. But are we getting the desired outcomes? Are we seeing the right patient, getting the right prescription? So we are the medication managers. We are the folks who know best on how these medications are going to work and how we can make sure we get the positive outcomes,” said McDonald.

Ryan Herrick, a fifth-year pharmacy student, also thinks independent pharmacies have an advantage.

“I'm excited for the future of pharmacy. The healthcare field is always changing, and pharmacists are the always going to be seen as the first line. We're public facing, and we're here to help anyone with their questions and help ease the health care system as a whole,” said Herrick.

ACPHS Pharmacy Practice Chair, Dr. Darren Grabe says the health of patients improves when pharmacists are engaged in the healing process.

“Whether it's in community pharmacy, long term care, ambulatory care, clinics, hospitals, pharmacists are embedded more and more in each of those arrangements and have moved the needle,” Grabe said.

McDonald shared a proclamation with the campus community that urges all citizens to acknowledge the valuable services offered by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who work in inpatient, outpatient, home-care, and long-term-care settings.