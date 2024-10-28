Parks and Trails New York study finds $5.6 billion economic impact of park visits

Since the pandemic, New York State Parks have been drawing a growing number of visitors. A new study by Parks & Trails New York and the Political Economic Research Institute shows investment into state parks is paying off.

According to the study, state parks and historical sites generated $3.7 billion in state GDP, $5.8 billion in sales and $2.5 billion in labor income in 2021.

Paul Steely White is Parks & Trails New York’s Executive Director.

“All those visitors all that spending now means that our state park system is as economically impactful as our state’s agricultural sector. So, that really came as shockingly good news to all of us just to know our state park system is now in the big leagues, in a sense, with dairy, apples. New York’s Ag sector is legendary throughout the country and to know that our 250 state parks and historic sites are now on that same level was just shocking and welcomed news,” said White.

In 2021, New York’s agricultural sector generated $3.3 billion according to the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The study also found that $1 million invested into parks resulted in a return of $10 million in sales, $4 million in labor income, and $7 million in state GDP.

“So these are maintenance, capital investments, capital improvements. All the money that goes toward making these parks and historic sites welcoming and comfortable for folks. Everything from parking lots to restrooms to trails. So, those dollars, a 10 to one return on investment. So, really just showing that the tax money that’s going into this system, people could argue that the system is priceless, right? Given all of the physical health, and quality of life benefits,” said White.

White hopes the study will spur further investment across the state.

“So really just increasing the Environmental Protection Fund which has been at $400 million every year, we want to see that go to $500 million. And we want to see access to parks improve, right? We are starting to make real investments that make parks inclusive for everyone. That’s people that have disabilities, people for whom parks have always maybe been perceived as for other people, like no these are your parks. So, making sure that all the interpretive language is in Spanish and Chinese and other languages. We’re really seeing a flowering of interest in the system,” said White.

Locally, investments into the Saratoga National Historical Park have coincided with the coming celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Park Superintendent Leslie Morlock says a $6 million dollar project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, was completed this spring. It upgraded exhibits, signage and trailheads along the park’s 10-mile-long battlefield tour road.

“Making those types of improvements just opens up the park for a wider, broader audience and we’re hoping it’ll keep people coming back and looking for more and enjoying the park in whichever way they want to enjoy it,” said Morlock.

According to the National Park Service, the Schuylerville site drew more than 100,000 visitors in 2023.

Of the roughly 78 million visitors to state parks in 2021, the study found that 47 million were non-local.

According to New York’s OpenData website, park attendance grew to 84 million in 2023, White says he expects that trend to continue and wants to see investments match that growth.

“So, you know you do start to see some wear and tear but I think that’s a good problem, right? Because what we’re seeing is across the board from local mayors all the way up to Governor Hochul, we’re seeing the realization that wow this is really the golden age for outdoor spaces in New York state and we want to keep that going, it’s literally a golden goose. And so if you look at what it does for residents of New York state but our tourism industry now. Our state park system is right on par with Yellowstone, Yosemite, Rocky Mountain National Park, these crown jewels of our national park system and we have the equivalent right here in New York state,” said White.

White says Parks & Trails is working to put out more recent figures of park visitations and he plans to include Department of Environmental Conservation and Empire State Trail use.