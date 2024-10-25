Vermont U.S. Senate candidates meet in spirited debate

Vermont’s U.S. Senate candidates met in a debate this week, disagreeing on most topics with occasional spirited arguments.

Independent Bernie Sanders is seeking his fourth term in the Senate. He previously served 16 years in the House. Republican Gerald Malloy is an army veteran who ran an unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Their differences in philosophy were apparent from the beginning of the debate co-hosted by Vermont Public and VT Digger. As they were questioned on the cause of inflation, Malloy blamed government overspending while Sanders pointed to corporate greed.

“What's been happening here, over the last four years in particular, we’ve had massive overspending. That overspending led to the 40-year high inflation that we're all experiencing now. It's become painful to go shopping for groceries,” Malloy said. “My opponent’s talked about lowering health care, education, housing costs for his whole career. That's not happened. They've all soared and Americans are struggling.”

Moderator Mikaela Lefrak turns to the other candidate. “I'd like to turn the question to you, Senator Sanders.”

“The very good news is that inflation rates are going down significantly,” notes Sanders. “And in my view the major cause of inflation has to do with the breaking of supply chains, but also the incredible level of corporate greed. Mr. Malloy mentioned the high prices that we pay in the grocery store. He's right. Check out the level of corporate profits in the food industry and the incredibly high prices they are charging the American people.”

Vermont has faced a number of severe floods over the past few years. Sanders repeated his comments that climate change is an existential threat when asked what can be done in the Senate to address it.

“The fact that we have put more money into sustainable energy, including my legislation for solar panels on rooftops, we have made some progress,” claims Sanders. “If Republicans gain control of the House and the Senate, if Trump wins the White House, basically in my view, the fight against climate change is over and I worry very much about the future of the planet.”

“Gerald Malloy?” asks moderator Shaun Robinson.

“I know there is climate change,” acknowledges Malloy. “I agree with that and I want to develop solutions within America for the capability to have clean, safe, reliable, affordable solutions here in America. This gets back to a bigger issue of free enterprise and industry generating solutions versus the government pushing an agenda onto the onto the market. That is not going to work. We're actually supporting China. We don't have the natural resources that we need.”

The candidates had an opportunity to ask each other questions. Moderator Mikaela Lefrak worked to control the candidates after Sanders posed a question about former President Donald Trump to his opponent.

“Mr. Malloy, Donald Trump lies all of the time. Just out of curiosity, why are you supporting Donald Trump for president?” asks Sanders.

“I'm supporting President Trump for president because I've looked at what the progressive left has done, and you’re part of that, for the last four years. We've had 40-year high inflation, record high gas prices. We have two new wars. We have a wide-open southern border,” replies Malloy.

“You didn't answer the question,” comments Sanders. “You have an individual who lies all of the time.”

“In your opinion,” utters Malloy.

Sanders is caught mid-thought, “It is un... not in my opinion.”

“Yes it is in your opinion,” contends Malloy.

Sanders is incredulous, “Really?”

“Yes. And I don't think you should be calling him a liar,” defends Malloy.

“We have some time to....” interrupts Lefrak.

“That kind of rhetoric has led to two assassination attempts,” Malloy asserts.

“Hold it, hold it, hold it, hold it. I don’t believe...” starts Sanders.

“You call people pathological liars,” challenges Malloy.

“And do you know why?” Sanders testily replies ”Because he’s a pathological liar!”

Moderator Lefrak jumps into the fray noting “We're trying to have a debate here, not a shouting contest.”

Malloy then questioned Sanders’ record.

“As a member of Congress, you've been part of the 1100 percent increase in the national debt, maintains Malloy. “If elected for another six-year term, do you have any intentions of seeking to address this unsustainable debt, or is it going to be your intent to bankrupt the United States government and collapse our economy?”

“Under President Trump, we saw a very substantial increase in the national debt as you know. Under President Biden we're seeing some reductions,” Sanders points out.

“If there are loopholes that billionaires are taking advantage in our tax system, Congress should fix those,” Malloy says. “Where's the legislation?”

“Well, there is legislation,” notes Sanders. “But what you're ignoring here is that your friends in the Republican Party are owned by the very wealthiest people in this country and resist day and night, and Democrats as well, but resist significant efforts to make the tax system more fair and more progressive.”

Early voting is ongoing in Vermont. The general election is November 5th.