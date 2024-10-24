City of Troy to hire Director of Code Enforcement

After two years without a full-time Director of Code Enforcement, Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello says the search is almost over.

The first-term Republican says the city has narrowed its search to two candidates.

Mantello and says the code department is spread thin. With nearly 20,000 occupied units in the city and only a handful of inspectors, she says minor problems have the potential to become serious.

“We first wanted to get a number of things underway, the landlord registry, a number of others. Proactive, the clean sweep. You probably saw tackle in the red X buildings and Russ [Reeves] with code. Unfortunately, we've had to demo a few. We actually have one leaning on a house on Hill Street. The good news, many property owners now are working with us, and that proactivity is really holding many property owners accountable. And then the good property owners who need assistance, we are there for them. So the code enforcement office is coming along.”

Mantello says she expects to announce the appointment next week.