Vermont Congressional candidates argue issues in virtual debate

The incumbent Democrat representing Vermont in the U.S. House and a pugnacious Republican challenger faced off in a debate Monday night.

Democratic Representative Becca Balint is running for a second term. Republican Mark Coester is a small business owner who also has the Libertarian nomination for the U.S. House seat. They met for a virtual debate hosted by VT Digger.

Coester often questioned the panelists, including this interchange with Editor-in-Chief Paul Heintz regarding the results of the 2020 election.

“Mr. Coester, days before the violent attacks on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 you signed a letter authored by Bob Orleck calling on then Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election,” Heintz notes.

“I think that’s false information,” Coester asserts. “I did not sign any letter. Show me where I signed any letter. Show me the proof. I believe it’s false accusations.”

“And so you’re telling me that you did not in fact sign any letter?” asks Heintz.

“I said to show me the proof that my signature is on that letter,” challenges Coester.

Heintz move on, “Do you believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election?”

“He was certified,” responds Coester.

“Do you believe he won the election?” presses Heintz.

“The information and the data was skewed,” emphasizes Coester. “Was it fair? I don’t believe it was fair.”

Balint was asked if she would certify November’s election if former President Donald Trump wins.

“I will certify the election if the former president wins the election,” maintains Balint. “I know from having worked in state government and working with our secretary of state as well as all the town clerks across the country, excuse me, across the state that in each state the poll workers, the election workers they are doing the work of the people. And so yes if Donald Trump is successful in getting the most votes and wins the electoral college absolutely. Will I be sad that my candidate didn’t win? Absolutely. Will I certify? Absolutely. No question.”

Answering a follow-up question regarding the storming of the capitol, Coester was again short with Heintz.

“I don’t care for your format. If you need a cure for your Trump derangement syndrome you could evict him from living rent free in your head,” chastises Coester.

“I appreciate that advice,” notes Heintz. “The question was do you believe those who stormed the Capitol that day have been fairly prosecuted? Should they be pardoned?”

“Ah, every case is individual by individual. Whether or not it was prosecuted fairly is up to the discretion of the courts,” Coester says. “It should be reexamined. There was a lot of false information presented.”

Balint disagreed and said those prosecuted for their actions on January 6th should not be pardoned.

“I believe they have been fairly prosecuted and many people have not been prosecuted. They have gone through the process. They have gotten their time in court and they have not been prosecuted. The people who have been prosecuted and are serving time should be serving time,” Balint says. “And we should not be calling them patriots and we should not be calling them hostages. I find it incredibly offensive.”

The candidates also disagreed about what actions should be taken regarding immigration and border security. Coester said only legal migration should be allowed.

“There are laws in place. The border could have been closed right away,” contends Coester.”It’s been left open intentionally through this entire administration. It’s appalling.”

“Representative Balint?” asks Heintz.

“It’s not true that we are having folks flooding over the border,” begins Balint. “When you look at the rates of people...”

Coester interrupts, “Oh my God!”

“When you look...” continues Balint.

“Mr. Coester please,” Heintz advises. “Please let Representative Balint finish her answer.”

Balint finishes her comment. “We are down to 2020 levels. It is not a wide-open border.”

During a lightning round the two candidates agreed there should be Congressional and Supreme Court justice term limits, elimination of taxes on tips, federal legalization of cannabis, and said it’s too early to consider a 2028 U.S. Senate campaign.