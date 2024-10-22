Election of a new Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner held up at county Board of Elections

Despite progress by the Saratoga Springs city council, work to elect a new Public Works Commissioner has stalled at the county board of elections.

Saratoga Springs has been without a Public Works Commissioner since mid-August.

After months of debate, the four remaining members of the city council recently approved a proposal to hold a special election on January 28th.

But that plan is being met with resistance from the county Board of Elections' Republican Commissioner Joseph Suhrada.

In an October 16th email to city councilors, Suhrada said the proposal “is at the wrong time and without lawful premise." The Democratic commissioner, Cassandra Bagramian, says the date is fine but points out both commissioners would have to agree.

Suhrada, who also chairs the Saratoga County Republican Committee, estimates a special election will cost city taxpayers $40,000.