Two people injured at a music festival in Voorheesville

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed and a 21-year-old man shot Saturday at a musical festival in Voorheesville. Police say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Guilderland Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 5777 Depot Road. Upon arrival, police found the woman from Rome, New York with a stab wound to the head. While responding to the stabbing, police heard gunshots in the area and located a man from Brooklyn, who was not named by police, with a gunshot would to his shoulder. Police say both people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Police say no suspects are in custody but that they are believed to be isolated incidents and there is no risk to the community. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-356-1501.