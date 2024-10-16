© 2024
Border agents at Champlain NY detain man driving stolen vehicle

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:15 PM EDT
Border agents at the international crossing at Champlain, New York say they detained a man driving a stolen vehicle with guns and ammunition inside.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say a 36-year-old-man, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro van on Tuesday when he made a U-turn prior to crossing at the Champlain Port of Entry.

Border officers noted discrepancies and the man and vehicle were sent for secondary inspection. Officers then found a loaded Rugar rifle and 70 rounds of ammunition. The weapon was secured and New York State Police determined that the van was recently reported stolen. The unidentified driver faces felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property.
