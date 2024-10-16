© 2024
Northeast Report

Albany Med and nurses' union in bargaining talks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:44 PM EDT
Registered nurse Tonia Bazel talks to reporters across the street from Albany Medical Center, August 1, 2024.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Registered nurse Tonia Bazel talks to reporters across the street from Albany Medical Center, August 1, 2024.

The stalemate continues after a the latest bargaining session between Albany Medical Center and its unionized nurses over staffing and compensation on Tuesday.  

Albany Med Neonatal nurse Jennifer Kiehle says the session saw "minimal changes" and adds "the union remains unimpressed."

"It's definitely not what it's going to take to get a contract done with Dr McKenna telling all of the nurses that their proposals would have everyone getting a raise as soon as it's signed. And that's just not being true. Over 200 nurses would not be getting a raise based on their proposals, “ said Kiehle. 

Albany Med, led by Dr. Dennis McKenna, responded to a request for comment via email, saying in part "the one item holding up the agreement is the union’s insistence that nurses be required to pay dues as a condition to work for Albany Med."

Kiehle says the New York State Nurses Association will respond to Albany Med's proposal next week.

The nurses have been working without a contract since July 31st.
Dave Lucas
