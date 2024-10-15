© 2024
Lenox looks to Adams town administrator Green to serve as next town manager

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
Lenox, Massachusetts.
By John Phelan - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19936866
/
Wikimedia
Lenox, Massachusetts.

Lenox, Massachusetts has chosen the current town administrator of Adams to serve as its next permanent town manager.

The town’s last permanent manager was Christopher Ketchen, who served for a decade before leaving for a job with the commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Lenox select board unanimously voted to offer the job to Green over former Pittsfield city councilor and Williamsburg town administrator Nick Caccamo at an October 11th meeting. Board member Marybeth Mitts, also a state House candidate, said she backed Green despite reservations.

“I too, was concerned when Jay brought up the fact that he's like, I just did 12 years’ worth of work in the last six years, and I'm thinking, that's what you're going to be walking into here," she said. "It's going to be a lot with the wastewater treatment plant, public safety building, library, the potential school project- There's a lot that's going to happen.”

Outgoing 3rd Berkshire District State Representative Smitty Pignatelli has served as interim town manager since Ketchen departed in July. Green tells WAMC he’s accepted the job. A start date has yet to be announced.
