Court records describe damage to state-owned vehicle, Hampden County Sheriff's refusal to take sobriety test during OUI arrest

As Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi is on probation following a drunk driving arrest on Saturday, court records show the official drove a vehicle with a missing tire in downtown Springfield.

According to documents obtained by WAMC, police responded to the valet area of the MGM Casino where they observed a white Ford SUV with blue police plates, a missing tire and damage to the rim.

Cocchi allegedly initially denied he drove the vehicle before admitting to operating the SUV. Police said the sheriff’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that his speech was slurred. Cocchi refused field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test.

In a statement earlier this week, Cocchi said he is sorry for not living up to the high standards he has set for himself, his staff, and the justice population.

Cocchi has been sheriff since 2017 and is in his second six-year term. The state attorney general’s office has jurisdiction over alleged violations at casinos in the state.

In a court appearance, Cocchi acknowledged the facts of the case. His license will be temporarily suspended while the case is continued.