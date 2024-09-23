Hampden County Sheriff arrested for OUI in Springfield

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department confirms its leader, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, was arrested on Saturday. Cocchi was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence at the MGM Casino in Springfield.

He was released on his own recognizance. In a statement released by the department, Cocchi said he is sorry for not living up to the high standards he has set for himself, his staff, and the justice population.

He adds, “I take complete responsibility for my actions.” Cocchi has been sheriff since 2017 and is in his second six-year term.

The state attorney general’s office says Cocchi is being arraigned today in Springfield District Court, adding it has jurisdiction over alleged violations at casinos in the state.

