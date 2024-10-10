© 2024
Dalton voters punt on municipal HVAC system update at special town meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Town of Dalton, Massachusetts
/
https://dalton-ma.gov/
Dalton, Massachusetts town hall.

Dalton, Massachusetts voters approved three of four articles at a special town meeting Wednesday night.

Residents OK’d a roughly $15,000 plan to hire a part-time conservation agent, a state-mandated cannabis bylaw update, and adjusted an appropriation at the meeting at Nessacus Regional Middle School. At the recommendation of the town select board, no action was taken on Article 2 of the warrant.

“It is asking the townsfolk for up to $350,000 to finalize the engineering and the construction of the basement and the main floor," explained Town Clerk Heather Hunt. "So this is basically all things HVAC. So it would be town hall heating, ventilation, air conditioning, improvements for the basement floor, which houses the police department, and then also the main floor at town hall.”

Dalton leaders told residents that cost estimates for the project had changed and that the best course of action was to wait until numbers are finalized.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
