Dalton voters punt on municipal HVAC system update at special town meeting

Residents OK’d a roughly $15,000 plan to hire a part-time conservation agent, a state-mandated cannabis bylaw update, and adjusted an appropriation at the meeting at Nessacus Regional Middle School. At the recommendation of the town select board, no action was taken on Article 2 of the warrant.

“It is asking the townsfolk for up to $350,000 to finalize the engineering and the construction of the basement and the main floor," explained Town Clerk Heather Hunt. "So this is basically all things HVAC. So it would be town hall heating, ventilation, air conditioning, improvements for the basement floor, which houses the police department, and then also the main floor at town hall.”

Dalton leaders told residents that cost estimates for the project had changed and that the best course of action was to wait until numbers are finalized.