Troy Middle School students get fit

Troy Middle School is celebrating a new $100,000 fitness center.



The school’s new DON’T QUIT Fitness Center is outfitted with weights, machines, and stationary bikes. Troy Middle School is one of three schools in the state to receive a center, along with Saranac Central School and Hamlin Park School #74 in Buffalo. Principal Ian McShane calls the center a game changer.

“Our push for so long was academics, and we realized that there's a whole other part to the kid besides just the instruction that's in front of them,” McShane said. “And while all that stuff is critical, this stuff is critical also. So, we're trying to build time into our day to give them an opportunity to move around. You know, get their bodies moving, work together the teamwork that results from it.”

The 1,000-square foot weight room is financed by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils through public-private partnerships.

Applications for the weight room required a video illustrating need while being informative and creative along with a short, written section that includes the current state of the school’s current fitness center.

McShane says their video focused on the relationship between mental and physical health.

“I guess it resonated with the Don't Quit organization, and we're fortunate enough to be here today,” McShane said.

Jake Steinfeld is the chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. He says more than 116 schools in the state applied. He says exercise is an underused antidepressant.

“If you're angry, mad, sad or stressed, move your body, and it begins right in here, and one rep leads to two reps, and all of a sudden you're feeling great about yourself, and you can achieve anything you want in your life,” Steinfeld said.

After Friday’s announcement, a group of student representatives from the middle school took their turn getting their reps in. Eighth grader Kiana Tiernan is on the varsity basketball team. She says the weight room will support her efforts to become a better baller.



“I'm probably going to use it for my running and my strength and like it’ll probably help my strength, my ball handling and stuff,” Tiernan said.



“And your old fitness center, how is this an upgrade from it?”

“It's upgrade because we definitely got newer equipment. The old gym wasn't as nice and the equipment didn't work as well, but since we got the new, upgraded stuff it works a lot better now,” Tiernan said.