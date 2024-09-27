Troy's Lindsay Drug Company added to New York state Historic Business Preservation Registry

A Capital Region pharmacy has been recognized with a state designation.

Troy’s Lindsay Drug Company is now on the New York state Historic Business Preservation Registry. It recognizes businesses that are contributors to a community’s history and have been in operation for at least 50 years.

At a ceremony at the pharmacy Thursday, state Assemblyman John McDonald, a Democrat from the 108th District and a pharmacist himself, says the designation shows the importance of strong, independent local businesses.

“I was standing at the counter as a pharmacist, because I can do that, right? And people were coming in, coming out, and for whatever reason, I didn't think it was a confessional, but they started telling me, ‘I've been coming here for 60 years.’; I've been coming for 45 years.’’ These people are great.’’ It's personal. They really take good care of us,’” McDonald said.

McDonald says chain pharmacies don’t compare.

“Unfortunately, as much as a chain pharmacy serves a purpose, there's a lot of pressure from the corporate world on how they have to meet certain requirements, and it makes it challenging at times. Here, I can say very comfortably- customer comes first,” McDonald said.

Linsday is the third business in the Collar City to receive the designation, after Defazio’s and William J. Fagan and Sons.

McDonald adds Linsday stands firmly behind its community.

“They're the first ones to step up if somebody needs help. They support the Little League team and the softball teams and the football teams and all that, and that's why they’re such an institution,” McDonald said.

Step inside the tan building on 5th Ave in the city’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, situated between a carwash and a two-story home with a stained-glass arched window, and you’ll find aisles of pills, vitamins, and medical equipment with pharmacy staff at work in the back.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, calls Lindsay a cornerstone.

“My mom and dad have been faithful customers for decades. And Mary Kay, who's the lead pharmacist here, and the boss, her and I went to high school together, and I remember her coming to Lindsay, working at the age of 16,” Mantello said.

Mary Kay is Mary Kay Lettko, who’s the lead pharmacist at Linsday.

“We grew up here. I know the community. I know many of the patients who come in, and it gives me a great pride to be able to say and thank everyone for including us in this historic business registry,” Lettko said.

Fellow Republican Dan Casale, a Rensselaer County Legislator, also shared a personal experience.

“Growing up in Lansingburgh, a few blocks from here, there's a lot of history here. There was Covatta’s Pharmacy up north. You had Diguire Drug down south, and here. And this place is still here, which is amazing. I used to come here all the time, get stuff for my parents. You couldn't find anything else, but you found it here,” Casale said.