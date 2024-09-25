Adams indicted in first for sitting New York City mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan alleges in the indicment that Adams “compounded his gains” from the illegal contributions by gaming the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.

FBI agents entered the mayor’s official residence and seized his phone early Thursday, hours before the indictment was made public. The indictment caps off an extraordinary few weeks in New York City, as federal investigators have homed in on members of Adams’ inner circle, producing a drum-beat of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations that have thrust City Hall into crisis.

Adams allegedly “solicited and demanded” bribes, including free and heavily discounted luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official, the indictment alleges, noting that the official was seeking Adams’ help pertaining to regulations of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

In a video speech released Wednesday night, Adams vowed to fights any charges against him, claiming he had been made a “target” in a case “based on lies.”

It's alleged Adams failed to disclose his free and discounted travel, created a false paper trail to suggest he had paid it, claimed to a staffer that he deleted his text messages and directed the staffer to ensure his activities in Turkey in 2021 were shielded from public view, prosecutors alleged.

Adams and his co-conspirators, unnamed in the indictment, “continued their efforts to defeat scrutiny of their criminal conduct after the federal investigation into those crimes became known to them,” the indictment said.

Last November, as FBI agents knocked on her door to execute a search warrant, Adams’ fundraiser called the mayor five times and Adams later called her phone as agents were leaving her residence, the indictment said. The fundraiser refused to tell agents who paid for her 2021 travel to Turkey, the indictment said.

Adams was in Washington, D.C. at the time, but upon learning about the search, he canceled the meeting and immediately returned to New York City. A few days later, the FBI executed a search warrant for Adams’ electronic devices. According to the indictment, Adams produced two cellphones but not the personal cellphone he used in conjunction with his alleged crimes. Adams later turned over the phone in response to a subpoena, but it was locked and required a password that Adams claimed to have forgotten, the indictment said.

Standing outside Gracie Mansion and surrounded by prominent Black clergy and civic leaders Thursday, Adams vowed to continue his mayoral duties and urged New Yorkers to wait to make any judgments until after he presents his defense.

“It’s an unfortunate day. And its a painful day,” he said. “But inside all of that is a day when we will finally reveal why, for 10 months, I’ve gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself.”

According to the indictment, Adams accepted tens of thousands of dollars in free flights and upgrades on Turkey’s national airline for him and his companions, stays in luxury hotel suites, as well as other amenities such as a car and driver, boat tour, a Turkish bath at a seaside hotel and high-end restaurant meals.

