Plattsburgh Common Council debates park bathroom costs and police chief search

During its latest meeting, the Plattsburgh Common Council discussed a number of fiscal issues including funds related to the completed Margaret Street paving project. Councilors also expressed thoughts about the mayor’s plan to appoint a new police chief by the end of the year.

The Plattsburgh Common Council holds a work session immediately prior to its regular session to discuss in depth items on the agenda or other items of concern.

Although repaving of the primary street through the downtown has been completed, Ward 1 Democrat Julie Baughn questioned outgoing Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest about a transfer of funds regarding the Margaret Street project.

“What's up with Margaret Street?” asks Baughn.

“We’re shifting financial allocation away from general fund,” explains Rosenquest. “So we've moved all of the money out of general fund into the other funds, as well as reimbursement for CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program), essentially meaning we’ve spent no General Fund money on Margaret Street.”

“Kind of like a shell game,” mutters Baughn.

“You can say it that way, but monies are allocated based on where they can be spent,” Rosenquest says. “CHIPS funding has a very specific requirements for where those monies are allocated. We can't spend certain amounts of CHIPS funding on tree removal, for example, right? But in the item that is for consideration, the original amount, that money has been shifted out of the General Fund, so there will be no General Fund borrowing for Margaret Street and moved into CHIPS.”

Councilors continued discussions from previous meetings regarding the cost to upgrade bathrooms in city parks. An extended discussion on how to curtail projected costs occurred after Director of Community Development Courtney Meisenheimer sought feedback regarding proposed upgrades at the South Platt Park. Ward 5 Democrat David Monette felt several cheaper options could be explored.

“We can look at different companies that specialize in making modular bathrooms for things like parks and they're a fraction of the cost of the million dollars that we're looking at the South Platte,” Monette says. “It takes like 10 minutes go on the internet. You could find one of these companies and, you know, give them a basic parameter of what the job is and they can give you an idea of what you're looking at.”

Meisenheimer explained that the million-dollar estimate is not just for the building.

“It's a $500,000 bathroom building. The building itself is really in a ballpark range of that. But then you start to add on all of these other costs: demolition of the building, the site work, the utilities, that's what gets you up to that number,” notes Meisenheimer. “So I guess I just don't want to create a narrative that, you know, this is a building that is just outrageously luxurious.”

Ward 6 Democrat Jeff Moore criticized the amount of money being spent on bathrooms.

“When we started out on this, I was under the impression we were going to make all the bathrooms functional. I did not think we were going to spend millions of dollars on just the bathrooms,” Moore exclaims. “We don't have any additional playground equipment. I envisioned we would fix the buildings we have. I think we kind of got carried away with what we're spending here. We need to be frugal with our money and do what we need to do. It's the public's money and I am not for spending the public's money this way.”

Following the hour-long work session, councilors turned to their regular session. During new business Monette offered his thoughts on the upcoming search for a new police chief.

“The choosing of a candidate for this position should be done during the term of the next mayor, since the current mayor has only a few months left in his tenure and the next mayor, regardless of who this person may be, will have to work with whomsoever is chosen for the spot for much longer span of time. Consequently, if a police appointment is brought before the council for the end of this year, this appointment will receive a no vote from me,” asserts Monette.

Other councilors, including Moore, agreed.

“There's going to be a new mayor in any event, and they should have a say in it. I don't think talking to the two candidates is the answer. Whoever gets the actual mayor position, he should have a strong voice in who we get to lead our public safety,” Moore adds.

Mayor Rosenquest, who is not seeking a second four-year term, offered a short response.

“It is by law that the city of Plattsburgh needs to have a chief of police,” notes Rosenquest. “So when civil service comes knocking, we'll send that letter to you all.”

Councilors unanimously approved change orders for upgrades at the Peter Blumette Park site and passed on a 5 to 1 vote the revisions to the Margaret Street capital project.

