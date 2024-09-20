Suspect in Pawlet, Vermont triple homicide arrested

The man accused of murder in a Vermont triple homicide is being held without bail in a New York jail.

Authorities say 22-year-old Brian Crossman, Jr. of Granville, New York appeared in Warren County Court in Lake George Friday afternoon on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Vermont State Police issued an arrest warrant on Friday charging him with three counts of aggravated murder for killing his father, stepmother and stepbrother at their home in Pawlet, Vermont.

Crossman Jr. is being held at the Warren County Jail pending another hearing. His father, Brian Crossman Sr., who was killed in the shooting, was a member of the Pawlet selectboard.