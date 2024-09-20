© 2024
Suspect in Pawlet, Vermont triple homicide arrested

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT
Brain Crossman Jr., 22, of Glens Falls, New York, is seen in this photo provided by the Warren County Jail in Lake George, New York.
Warren County (NY) Jail/COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE
Warren County (NY) Jail via Vermont State Police
Brain Crossman Jr., 22, of Glens Falls, New York, is seen in this photo provided by the Warren County Jail in Lake George, New York.

The man accused of murder in a Vermont triple homicide is being held without bail in a New York jail.

Authorities say 22-year-old Brian Crossman, Jr. of Granville, New York appeared in Warren County Court in Lake George Friday afternoon on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Vermont State Police issued an arrest warrant on Friday charging him with three counts of aggravated murder for killing his father, stepmother and stepbrother at their home in Pawlet, Vermont.

Crossman Jr. is being held at the Warren County Jail pending another hearing. His father, Brian Crossman Sr., who was killed in the shooting, was a member of the Pawlet selectboard.
Pat Bradley
