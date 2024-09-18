Vermont Governor Phil Scott focuses on suicide prevention programs during weekly briefing

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Vermont Governor Phil Scott dedicated most of his weekly briefing today to raising awareness about mental health resources available in the state.

The Republican noted that over the last 16 months intense storms have swept away homes and flooded downtowns, increasing stresses and mental health issues.

“Mental health impacts all of us and is something we’ve got to stay focused on. And we’ve made some progress over the last few years to help those in need by adding more tools to the toolbox and making them available across the state,” Scott said. “We’ve been able to implement things like our mobile crisis response, mental health urgent care centers and the Vermont Child Psychiatry Access Program.”

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes noted that while there is a month designed to raise awareness, a broad range of year-round support is available for individuals to access ranging from programs like the 988 hotline, the Vermont Child Psychiatry Access Program and mobile crisis response teams.

“You are not alone. There are resources ready to support you, not just during emergencies, but whenever you need them.”

Retired Army Ranger Reid Wobby founded the Vermont Employee Wellness Partnership about 18 months ago to combat diseases of despair.

“The diseases of despair is a term used to describe the conditions of alcohol use disorder, substance use disorder, isolation and suicide,” Wobby explains. “September is suicide prevention month. It’s okay to not be okay. And it’s okay to ask for help. We’ve all lost someone to suicide. Be there for the people around you and be courageous enough to ask those people close to you is everything okay? And know where to turn if you need help. There are resources available.”

Exactly one year after flooding devastated areas of the state in July of 2023, the state was also slammed with a new round of severe flooding. Governor Scott noted that people in affected areas are still struggling.

“Sometimes we forget when we’re in areas that were not hit. But it’s still a very real issue. It’s still very, very much front and center. So, we’re making some gains but not all the roads are opened back up at this point in time and not all the bridges have even been temporarily replaced,” Scott reported. “So this is an issue that we’re continuing to make sure that we are behind and making sure that we get the roads opened back up before the next season is upon us.”

FEMA has distributed over $4 million in individual assistance in the wake of this summer’s floods in Vermont.