Chair of Herkimer County Legislature arrested for second time this year

The chair of the Herkimer County Legislature has been arrested for the second time this year.

New York State Police say 49-year-old Robert Hollum of Mohawk is facing a misdemeanor for failing to store a firearm safely. It dates back to July 18, when troopers responded to an unoccupied disabled vehicle in a ditch on Warren Road in German Flatts.

They observed a long gun in the vehicle and 500 rounds of ammunition. They responded to the vheicle’s registered owner’s address, who told police he ran out of fuel. The gun is registered to Hollum, a Republican from District 4. He is due in Town of German Flatts Court on September 30.

A special prosecutor from the Oneida County District Attorney’s office was assigned to the case. Hollum was also arrested in May on drug and alcohol possession charges. He pleaded not guilty. Ilion Police said he had drugs and an open container in his vehicle.