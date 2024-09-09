Union College president to depart with no plans to become college president elsewhere

Union College President David Harris will leave his position at the end of the academic year. Named president in February 2018, Harris announced his departure in a video message Monday.

The private college in Schenectady said Harris led the institution during an “extremely challenging time for higher education,” including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college credited Harris with creating a strategic plan for the college, adding academic programs, strengthening connections with the City of Schenectady, and overseeing record fundraising.

Harris, who previously served as provost and senior vice president at Tufts University, said his time at Union would be his last college presidency. The college says it will conduct a national search for its next leader.