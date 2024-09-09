Cloudy with a chance of meatballs: 8th annual ItaliaFest draws crowds to Amsterdam despite rain

ItaliaFest returned to Amsterdam this weekend. Despite the rain, pizza and pasta lovers turned out for the eighth annual event.

It’s been raining all day. Along Bridge Street, on the city's south side, vendors and attendees are hopeful the skies will clear by evening.

City resident Mark Valberg is eating a fresh slice of pepperoni pizza under a vacant stall. He’s thinking of sunnier ItaliaFests of past years.

“Normally they have in that empty parking lot over there, they have rides. Mostly for kids but they’re free and anything free in Amsterdam goes over well,” said Valberg.

While Valberg is enjoying his lunch, he's not thrilled about the weather impacting the city-sponsored event.

“Either have a rain date, tomorrow which I think would be a big improvement, or at Riverlink Park, there’s a giant tent, a giant canopy and they have events there. So that would’ve been an option. This wasn’t a great idea. I feel kinda sorry for the vendors because it’s not like business is booming,” said Valberg.

Jim Ackerman weathered the rain in his “Ohh Fudge It” stand. That’s his mantra for the day too.

“Kinda the way we are. We’re here and hope for the best. It is what it is. What can you do? People are packing up and going home already, it’s only supposed to get better as the day goes on now, and then there’s the fireworks tonight. So, I don’t know I don’t understand people. You pay the money to be here, be here,” said Ackerman.

While the rain dampened city streets, it didn't dampen spirits.

Bridgette Denise has been bringing her Jammin Juice Stand to ItaliaFest for six years.

“And they’ve all been fabulous. This is the only one we’ve gotten rained on, or rained out, I should say. I mean still it’s been pretty good today. Slower than normal but we can’t complain for a rainy day we did pretty good today,” said Denise.

The day was supposed to feature amusement rides and a spaghetti eating competition, where the brave attempt to consume two pounds of pasta as quickly as possible.

“I mean the rain is never going to stop anybody. I mean, we’re here and it’s happening having fun no matter where we go. Inside, outside, across the border, we’ll never know,” said Conti.

Tess Conti and friends came out for the Italian cuisine and stayed for the drinks at Herk's Tavern. Herk's is enjoying a busy afternoon filled with regulars and those taking refuge.

“My favorite part about today is drinking. It’s always going to be drinking, no matter what the circumstances,” said Conti.

Jason Clark recently moved to Amsterdam and Herk’s quickly became his go-to spot for drinks. A self-confessed pizza snob, he's a fan of the day’s energy, but hasn’t had any slices.

“Once again, I am from New Jersey and New York City area. I am a snob when it comes to pizza. I’m sorry, but no. Upstate New York? No,” said Clark.

A block away is Lorenzo’s—an Italian restaurant that’s been a sponsor of the annual event and the host of the day's karaoke stage.

They’ve got two bars running and tables filled with revelers hoping to stay dry.

Tina Blakely has been working here for four years.

“My father was born in Italy, my mother was Irish but my father came right from Italy so I’m more Italian than Irish,” joked Blakely.

She says she’s thrilled to see the crowd celebrate Italian-American culture despite the weather.

“It was slow at first but then when the rain started, everybody started coming in because we’re covered. So, it’s been a really steady, fast-paced ever since then,” said Blakely.

Weather permitting, the crowds will return to Bridge Street for Amsterdam's 6th annual WishFest October 12th.