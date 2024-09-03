© 2024
Leigh Davis wins three-way Democratic primary for 3rd Berkshire state House seat

Davis tops White, Minacci in 3rd Berkshire Democratic primary race to succeed Rep. Pignatelli, faces Mitts in November

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 3, 2024 at 10:27 PM EDT
Leigh Davis, left, speaking with Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ron Mariano after declaring victory in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Berkshire District House seat. 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier is at the right.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Leigh Davis, left, speaking with Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ron Mariano after declaring victory in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Berkshire District House seat. 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier is at the right.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts selectboard vice chair Leigh Davis has won the Democratic primary for the 3rd Berkshire District State House seat.

Davis declared victory over Patrick White and Jamie Minacci at Barrington Brewery Tuesday night with around 55% of the vote in her favor. Unofficial numbers showed her winning every municipality in the district save for Stockbridge, where second-and third-place finishers White and Minacci serve as select board members.

“It was a great race," said Davis. "I have to thank my opponents. I have to thank Jamie and Patrick. We all ran a really good race, and I salute them, for sure, because they made me a better person. And I'm always working hard. I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm going to continue to work with you and for you. I'm going to be your voice, hopefully.”

Davis goes on to face independent candidate Marybeth Mitts, a Lenox select board member, in the November 5th general election. The victor will succeed retiring Democratic State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who has represented the Southern Berkshires in Boston for more than two decades.

This story will be updated.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
