Davis tops White, Minacci in 3rd Berkshire Democratic primary race to succeed Rep. Pignatelli, faces Mitts in November

Davis declared victory over Patrick White and Jamie Minacci at Barrington Brewery Tuesday night with around 55% of the vote in her favor. Unofficial numbers showed her winning every municipality in the district save for Stockbridge, where second-and third-place finishers White and Minacci serve as select board members.

“It was a great race," said Davis. "I have to thank my opponents. I have to thank Jamie and Patrick. We all ran a really good race, and I salute them, for sure, because they made me a better person. And I'm always working hard. I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm going to continue to work with you and for you. I'm going to be your voice, hopefully.”

Davis goes on to face independent candidate Marybeth Mitts, a Lenox select board member, in the November 5th general election. The victor will succeed retiring Democratic State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who has represented the Southern Berkshires in Boston for more than two decades.

This story will be updated.