Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth Galvin optimistic about turnout in Tuesday’s state primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:19 PM EDT
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says despite few contested local races, he’s optimistic about turnout in Tuesday’s primary.

The Democrat, who has been in office for three decades, says almost 9% of state voters have already cast early or mail-in ballots before polls open Tuesday morning at 7.

“We've had a phenomenal response to our vote by mail effort," Galvin told WAMC. "So far, we've mailed almost a million ballots to various participants, Democrats and Republicans alike, and we've received back almost 400,000 on the Democratic side, about 78,000 on the Republican side. In the excess of 40% have been returned. Given that there are so few contests in many parts of the state, that's been very encouraging. I think it also speaks to the level of interest in the November election, so people are anticipating that already.”

In 2020, the last Massachusetts primary before a presidential election, almost 37% of state voters turned out heading into a 76% showing in the November general.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
