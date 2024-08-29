Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth Galvin optimistic about turnout in Tuesday’s state primary

The Democrat, who has been in office for three decades, says almost 9% of state voters have already cast early or mail-in ballots before polls open Tuesday morning at 7.

“We've had a phenomenal response to our vote by mail effort," Galvin told WAMC. "So far, we've mailed almost a million ballots to various participants, Democrats and Republicans alike, and we've received back almost 400,000 on the Democratic side, about 78,000 on the Republican side. In the excess of 40% have been returned. Given that there are so few contests in many parts of the state, that's been very encouraging. I think it also speaks to the level of interest in the November election, so people are anticipating that already.”

In 2020, the last Massachusetts primary before a presidential election, almost 37% of state voters turned out heading into a 76% showing in the November general.