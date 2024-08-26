Officials, service providers in Saratoga County celebrate new housing options in Corinth

A new apartment complex has opened in Corinth, aiming to attract people of all ages and incomes.

After years of planning and construction, 60 new units in the Riverview Apartments are now available in the northern Saratoga County community.

RISE Housing & Support Services is looking to fill the units in the coming weeks. 30 units are designated as Affordable Housing and another 30 are for Supportive Housing, of which 15 will be prioritized for senior citizens.

Republican state Senator Jim Tedisco of the 44th district says RISE allows locals to reach their full potential.

“You do that every day. RISE does that every day, you do that collectively when you build wonderful facilities like this. Not only the supportive facilities you have and assistance with those programs—you’re giving a big part of the American Dream, a home,” said Tedisco.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Anne Sulliva

n says projects like this are vital to support vulnerable residents and young families.

“I wish everyone could come and see just how beautiful the space is and have the opportunity to talk to people whose lives have been changed by moving into housing like this. Everybody needs a home. Everybody needs a safe, supportive place to live. And when you think about it just for a minute it’s your neighbors, it’s the people who you know and the people who you pass on the streets. This is for them. So, it always becomes a vibrant part of the community,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also hopes the apartments can serve as a model for surrounding municipalities that may be not be eager to build affordable and supportive units.

“Communities are a little nervous sometimes about letting something like this come. But honest to god, every time we’ve done this after it’s built and after the residents move in, the communities are sure that it’s fine. So I just have to say that. And this is just wonderful. The village of Corinth has been so welcoming it’s just tremendous. And the officials who have worked with us, the residents etcetera. So we’re tremendously excited about, in a couple of weeks, people will actually be here having their own place, their own safe home,” said Sullivan.

The rooms themselves are compact and modern, and several have been outfitted for tours. Village of Corinth Mayor Terry Miller is standing in a fully-furnished kitchen.

“It means a lot. There’s a lot of needs in the village and town and the surrounding areas for people that have special needs or are low-income that really could use a place like this for sure,” said Miller.

He says these new apartments are just the beginning for what he envisions for his village.

“First and foremost the village right now, it’s an old paper mill town, a village. So, there’s a lot of old infrastructure we’ve been really working hard on getting grants for doing sewer, water, new roads as you see Palmer Avenue is getting done right now and we’re looking forward to doing some more as we move forward,” said Miller.

Miller adds Corinth is seeking state funding to revitalize the downtown and attract visitors year-round.

RISE Executive Director Sybil Newell is ready to see families moving in.

“We’re really grateful for all the support that we’ve been getting from the community and from the other service providers who are referring people to us and just from people seeing the building going up and they want to come in and they want to know what we’re doing and they want to know how they can apply. People don’t realize how many entities it takes to build a project like this with so much support from the state but, I mean, hundreds of players, really that come together to make something like this happen,” said Newell.

The Riverview Apartments are part of New York state’s $25 billion effort to create and maintain 100,000 affordable homes.