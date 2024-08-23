Saturday’s Travers Stakes could make history at Saratoga Race Course

Summer at Saratoga Race Course is approaching the finish line. But first comes the biggest race of the meet on Saturday.

The stage is set for the Travers Stakes following a record-breaking Belmont Stakes held about a month before the start of the regular season. And it will feature the winner of June 8th’s third leg of the Triple Crown: Dornoch.

Spokesman Pat McKenna says the New York Racing Association hasn’t slowed down since the start of the season.

“So, we’re looking forward to it. We expect a large and enthusiastic crowd who will once again be patronizing downtown Saratoga Springs and the entire Capital Region throughout the region. It’s been a really strong 2024 summer meet,” said McKenna.

McKenna adds that this Travers could make history.

“Storylines abound in this year’s class of talented 3-year-old colts, but no more notable than Thorpedo Anna, the filly going against the boys attempting to become just the first filly since 1915 to win the Travers,” said McKenna.

Across the street, National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame spokesman Brien Bouyea says the prospect has everyone excited.

“It’s been 109 years so it’s obviously creating a lot of buzz here in Saratoga. And the field is spectacular. I mean, you’ve got Fierceness, who was the Jim Dandy winner, Dornoch, who was the Belmont winner and the Haskell winner. It’s going to be an absolutely electric race. And there’s five Grade Is on the card, so it’s going to be an unbelievable day here at Saratoga,” said Bouyea.

Saratgoa Springs Police Lieutenant Paul Veitch says his officers are prepared for the busy weekend. They’ll also be watching for unregistered rideshare drivers and illegal taxis after having made several arrests over the past month.

“If you’re a taxi you have to get a Hack License, you have to get your medallion. But if you’re, say, an Uber or Lyft driver and you pull up and basically say, ‘yeah I’ll give you a ride for $50 to go somewhere,’ well you’re not doing it through the rideshare program, you’re just trying to take the cash which means you’re not qualified with having a Hack License to pick up a fare. When someone just pulls up and says, ‘yeah I’ll give you a ride,’ that’s not really being safe,” said Veitch.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the city has been preparing all meet for this weekend, and the competitive race just adds to the hype.

“The bars, the restaurants, the shops are going to do great those two days. And then Saturday the track is going to do really well. And then on Sunday morning there’s a big bump as well because people want to get in that last-minute shopping, they want to go out for breakfast for lunch or brunch before they leave,” said Shimkus.

Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri says the county is aiming to carry the momentum of the summer meet through next year, when the Belmont will return while Belmont Park’s half-a-billion-dollar renovation is completed.

“We’re coming off of a record year last year in terms of revenue for our lodging partners and they’re about flat to where they were last year. But that’s a pretty good thing to say. So, I’m very optimistic about the entire meet, NYRA has been doing well, their handle has been up. So, just a lot of positive for the racing and for the summer season here in Saratoga County,” said Leggieri.

Gates open at 9 with first post at 11:30 and the 155th running of the Travers Stakes set for 6:10.