New Greyhound bus stop creates controversy in Plattsburgh

Controversy is swirling in Plattsburgh after Greyhound Bus changed its pick up and drop off location. Critics say the move is putting passengers at risk, but the company says it’s a temporary measure while it tries to find a long-term solution.

For years, Greyhound Bus had been using the Mountain Mart convenience store just outside the city of Plattsburgh for its local stop. In mid-July it began picking up and dropping off its passengers at the commuter bus stand adjacent to the Clinton County Government Center in downtown Plattsburgh.

The move led to a heated exchange between city councilors and the mayor at the latest Common Council meeting.

Ward 6 Democrat Jeff Moore called for a new ordinance to prevent Greyhound from dropping off passengers at that location.

“This is an unacceptable situation,” asserted Moore. “The county building is not open on weekends. It’s not open at night. There’s not easy access to even a water. And this winter it’s going to get dire. These people do not, will not have the proper gear. We need to find a way to force them to locate in a more humane location if they’re going to be in the city. We need to correct this situation right away. I do not want any blood on my hands. There’s going to be something bad that will happen because of these people being left out in the street. They need to have access to at least the bare necessities.”

Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, approved the bus company using the commuter bus space.

“What about the folks that are taking the public transit now? Why are we not like up in arms and concerned about those folks?” asked Rosenquest. “Because those folks are sitting outside, they’re waiting for the bus, they’re waiting at the transfer station. And by the way, when Greyhound was just right outside of the city, nobody said nothing about that. Nobody was like humanitarian crisis at our doorstep!”

“The people who use the county transit are going back home. They have a place to go,” Moore replied. ”These other people do not.”

Greyhound’s previous stop was in the Town of Plattsburgh. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, says it’s disgraceful that the bus company is unwilling to invest in infrastructure to serve its customers.

“They’ve known what these issues and concerns are. They’re not new, but they continue to abdicate those responsibilities,” Cashman said. “The location that they can serve their customers best is a location that has adequate room for people to be able to stay and shelter, bathrooms and personnel to answer questions and the current stop location does not provide that.”

Flix North America is the parent company of Greyhound. CEO Kai Boysan wrote a letter to the local community saying the company is consulting with stakeholders to find a sustainable, long-term location. He tells WAMC that so far nothing has been found.

“In the interim the temporary solution, in collaboration with Mayor Rosenquest and his team, we’re now using the commuter bus stand adjacent to the Clinton County Center. I also would like to underline this is a short-term, temporary solution so that we can continue this vital service,” Boysan said. “And any bus station, any transport center, we expect some facilities such as toilets and shelter from weather and other stuff. So, the moment there’s a consensus acceptable to all stakeholders we’re happy to move. We are flexible. We are ready to engage and look at alternative options.”

A location at the Plattsburgh International Airport that had been considered for use by Greyhound in 2020 is no longer available.

