Midday Magazine

Joseph Donat starts as new city administrator for Poughkeepsie

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Joseph Donat
City of Poughkeepsie
Joseph Donat

Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers recently tapped Joseph Donat to be the city’s new administrator. Donat previously worked as the deputy chief of staff for former Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in the 18th District, and as the city manager of Newburgh, New York. Most recently, Donat was Poughkeepsie’s Interim Development Director. Reflecting on his new role Tuesday with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King, Donat says he’s been helping the city connect with business owners as it considers establishing a downtown Business Improvement District.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
