Halfmoon unveils historical documents, first town board meeting minutes

If you’re a regular at the Halfmoon town hall, there’s some new décor worthy of a visit — indentured documents from the 18th century, an 1871 cemetery map, and minutes from the very first Halfmoon Town Board meeting from 1788.

Lynda Bryan is both Halfmoon’s Clerk and Historian and says it all started with a phone call.

“And when I answered the phone it just happened to be this Joe Lawrence from Atlanta, Georgia stating that he’s getting on in years and he wants to get rid of his things and his kids don’t want it. So he just felt as though he had these documents and that they belonged to the town of halfmoon. They are Halfmoon documents and to have three indentured documents from one town is quite amazing. So he sent them up to us, and we weren’t sure what we were getting but it was just amazed at the condition of them being so old. They’re 245 years old, and it’s amazing,” said Bryan.

Bryan says Halfmoon employees and volunteers will pore over the documents to see what they can discover about the town’s past.

“Just the fact that the names, how they’ve evolved of the difference offices. Between the, you know, the highway superintendent was a pathmaster. Just quirky little things like that. But it makes sense,” said Bryan.

On display are three framed contracts written on animal skins in the 1700s. Bryan and other historians are in awe of how well preserved they are. Attendees carefully turn the pages of the 1786 Halfmoon Minute Book, which was rebound following a fire that destroyed other records of the town's past.

Halfmoon residents and local history buffs flocked to the reveal.

Paul Perreault is the former town historian for Malta. He’s a bit jealous about this treasure trove of local history.

“I would die to have these types of documents up there. I have something from 1802 but that’s as old as anything I have. And so for someone to call me up from Atlanta, Georgia, and say, ‘by the way, would you like?’ I can only envision how high I would have jumped. It is just so important to be able to tell the story about your locality,” said Perreault.

Nancy Morris is a member of the Halfmoon historical society. She wasn’t going to miss the unveiling.

“It’s wonderful, it’s absolutely tremendous that we can carry on from the past to the future. And I’ve lived here my entire life, it’s nice that some of my ancestors are part of the old time. It’s like the Delcaration of Independence being here, that’s what it is,” said Morris.

Peter Bardunias is the senior vice president from the Capital Region Chamber. He says the documents provide an invaluable look at the early days of Halfmoon.

“Much like we have our town meetings today, and when you think of all the contentiousness sometimes and all the things that happen, imagine what it was like in the 1700s when you’re planning a new community. They were arguing over what the county boundaries were going to be. And, of course, in the middle of all this was that little thing called the American Revolution. So, a lot of stuff was happening and it probably makes the troubles we see in today’s world pale by comparison to be honest,” said Bardunias.

Bardunias moved to Halfmoon 13 years ago, and says he hopes the documents can help residents new and old get a sense of perspective.

“The things we see in our communities have always been there. The work that it takes to put a community together, to oversee it, to run it. The names may have changed, the pathfinder I forget what they call it. But the person who took care of the paths back then and now we have the highway department today. And I’m sure back then they were complaining about potholes just as they do today,” said Bardunias.

Town officials say the documents will remain on display in the town board meeting room for future generations to see.