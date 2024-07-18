NY closing two upstate prisons

Two upstate New York prisons are closing. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration announced Thursday that Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County and Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg will shutter November 6th.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says no layoffs are anticipated as staff will be offered positions at other facilities. Great Meadow has roughly 560 staff members while about 370 people work at Sullivan Correctional. Meanwhile, 480 incarcerated individuals are at Great Meadow, which has a capacity of nearly 1,600. Sullivan, which has a capacity of 560, has roughly 425 incarcerated individuals. DOCCS says the incarcerated population will be moved to other facilities.

The decision comes after the state budget passed earlier this year authorized the closure of up to five prisons to save money and improve operations. The department chose Great Meadow and Sullivan after reviewing its 44 correctional facilities.

"The decision to close these facilities was a difficult one for all involved," DOCCS said in a statement. "Across the country, correctional agencies continue to struggle to meet staffing demands, and the Department is no exception, despite new and aggressive recruitment efforts. The closure of the two facilities will help ensure the safe and efficient operation of the system by utilizing staff more effectively, and operating programs in a safe manner. The decision to close only two facilities was purposefully made to minimize the effect on staff, and at the same time attempt to close the gap on staffing shortages in our correctional facilities."

Republican Capital Region State Senator Jake Ashby says the closure of Great Meadow is dangerous for corrections staff, while Republican Assemblyman Matt Simpson of Lake George says it will disrupt local economies and families.

"Closing Great Meadows is a job-killing, community-devastating disaster that flies in the face of real statistics and can only be justified by misleading ones," Ashby said in a statement. "After forcing inmates into fewer and fewer facilities already suffering from staffing shortages, inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults hit record highs last year. To double-down on this failed approach is dangerous for brave correction officers and threatens rehabilitation efforts for the inmates who actually want to turn their lives around."

“This is an unwise decision by the governor,” Simpson said in a statement. “Great Meadow Correctional Facility provides economic stability and support for families all over Washington County. This abrupt announcement and lack of any post-closure plans leaves local economies and the families dependent on this institution facing uncertainty. This decision overlooks the critical role Great Meadow plays in our region and fails to address the serious repercussions its closure will bring.”

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said it stands firm in its opposition to any prison closures, calling them a “temporary fix that fails to address root causes of the staffing issue across the state.”

DOCCS says it will work with the Office of General Services and Empire State Development on the re-use of the closed facilities.

Over the last 15 years, the state has closed 25 correctional facilities.

