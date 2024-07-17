Record storms bring flooding and high winds to Capital Region communities

As New York remains in a state of emergency following overnight storms and flooding, upstate municipalities are picking up the pieces.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says more than 170,000 utility customers lost power as a result of Tuesday’s severe weather.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Villani said the storm, which brought winds well above the region’s average of 60 miles an hour, led to extensive damage.

“Yeah, there was an extensive area of wind damage from basically trees and wires all the way from the northeast part of the Great Sacandaga Lake all the way up through the Glens Falls area and even some reports scattered about Saratoga County and then further south as we get into the Mohawk Valley and Capital District too. But yeah, very extensive area of trees that came down,” said Villani.

Glens Falls had record winds of more than 85 miles per hour on a day with constant tornado warnings.

Mayor Bill Collins says efforts to restore power and asses damages in the city have been slow but steady.

“We’ve had over 13 street closures, had to be over two dozen trees down. Some damage to homes and cars, but none to people. So, at this point we don’t have any reported injuries. I just called a few moments ago my police department, my fire department to confirm that but I don’t have any confirmed injuries at this point which is a blessing, no doubt about it,” said Collins.

According to National Grid, more than 12,000 customers were still affected in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. At time of reporting more than 50,000 National Grid customers remain affected.

Undersheriff Terry Comeau says it was a late night for first responders.

“Well, we were answering all kinds of calls—trees down, wires down, the motor vehicle accidents. Some folks were stranded between downed trees. But I think between us and the fire companies that did an outstanding job last night, they were handling three and four calls in their districts at a time and they were getting out there, so that was a tremendous help,” said Comeau.

Municipalities in the Great Sacandaga Lake region sustained possible tornados and winds upwards of 70 miles per hour.

“I was actually coming back from a county meeting, got almost to the lake and there was a tree down on the road I was on and I had to turn around and go all the way back out to route 29 and come in on Southshore Road down toward the town of Broadalbin, come home that way,” said Jean Raymond.

Jean Raymond is the Edinburg town supervisor. She tells WAMC emergency responders along the lake had to use boats to respond to fires Wednesday as roads were still littered with downed power lines.

“They had already made arrangements to have some extra boats in the water incase they needed to go down in the area where you couldn’t drive yet. So, I’m assuming in the next day or two that things will straighten out,” said Raymond.

National Weather Service officials are in the region looking to confirm possible tornados.