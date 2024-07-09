Vermont Climate Council seeks input to revise state’s Climate Action Plan

The Vermont Climate Council met virtually recently to get initial input from the public on potential revisions to the state’s Climate Action Plan.

The Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2020. The law requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas pollution incrementally through 2050. A 23-member Climate Action Council was formed to draft a plan to meet reduction targets and update it every four years.

Danforth Pewter CEO Bram Kleppner was appointed to the council to represent the state’s manufacturers. He said the next iteration of the plan is due on July 1st, 2025.

“And that is what the Council is working on now and that is why we are here tonight with you as we start the process of a revision of the plan,” Kleppner said. “And this meeting is part of the process of making sure that everyone who wants to be part of the process of updating Vermont's Climate Action Plan can be part of that process.”

Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore noted that the initial Climate Action Plan identified several areas that would need further action through future updates.

“Included on the list of things that needed tending to with this 1st revision to the Climate Action Plan was further consideration of funding and financing options; how we're going to pay for the work needed to achieve the requirements of the Global Warming Solutions Act; continuing to focus on public engagement and outreach and ensure Vermonter's are aware of the actions that are being proposed and the important role they will play in our ability to achieve the requirements of the Global Warming Solutions Act,” said Moore. “We are also looking at actions specifically around transportation.”

Participants moved into breakout rooms to discuss three topics: Rural Resilience and Adaptation, Cross Sector Mitigation and Agriculture and Ecosystems. Following the breakout sessions, facilitators reviewed the discussions.

Former Vermont legislator David Deen was appointed to the council to represent rural communities. He said technology arose as a concern on the rural resilience panel.

“I am not entirely sure what we will do about Internet coverage in the Northeast Kingdom because we barely have it down here in Westminster. But the state is trying to build it out,” noted Deen. “And then thoughts about increasing the planning capacity at the local and regional level. And then one thing we left out that we had not addressed, we've already tripped on it, and that's public health. And it really does fall into the resilience area.”

The Kettle Song Farm grows organic vegetables. Founder and owner Jaiel Pulskamp said many concerns raised during the day’s conversation have been highlighted in initial subcommittee work.

“Some of those that came up were looking at biomass again and burning biomass for energy,” said Pulskamp. “And then nature-based solutions, regenerative agriculture, and then how government agencies are accounting for emissions and actually going to start implementing the suggestions from the Climate Action Plan in their work.”

Waitsfield Planning Commission member Alice Peal said focus group members commented on the need for awareness of the council’s work.

“I was really struck by the issue of communicating the activities and the purpose of the Climate Action Plan,” Peal said. “People did feel that there was a lack of information and that really struck me as an issue.”

The meeting was part of a start-up phase during which subcommittees will identify areas of interest for updates to draft recommendations this summer. During the upcoming winter and early spring, the climate council will draft a revised Climate Action Plan, which is expected to be presented for public comment in 2025.