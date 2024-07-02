Local leaders expect "negotiation" on proposed redevelopment of Downstate Correctional Facility

Rochester-based Conifer Realty, LLC, has proposed turning the vacant, 80-acre prison into a lively campus with commercial space, a walking trail, a playground, and lots of housing. Vice President of Development Muammar Hermanstyne says he imagines about 300 units to start off, but ultimately the site could host 1,300 apartments over the next decade.

“There’s tons of infrastructure that can work for what we’re planning on doing, if we retrofit it correctly," says Hermanstyne. "Which is just an amazing opportunity.”

Hochul has proposed building on unused state land, including former prisons, to help combat the state’s housing crisis. Downstate Correctional Facility was decommissioned in 2022. Hochul estimates its redevelopment will bring up to 200 construction jobs to the region.

But that’s not reassuring to Fishkill Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra.

"I have not seen one Fishkill resident support this project," he says. "Not one."

Albra, a fellow Democrat, says local officials have largely been in the dark on the deal, and the number of units proposed by Conifer would put significant stress on the town of Fishkill. He worries the increased population will clog traffic on Route 52. He says it might also require a new fire district, more police officers, and — if enough kids are in the mix — new staff and classrooms at the Beacon City School District.

“The way that this is set up is that the residents of Fishkill are gonna be paying for higher school taxes, a fire tax, police coverage, and they’re gonna be sitting in traffic longer without any benefit," he adds.

The town board plans to vote on a position paper laying out its stance Wednesday. According to Albra, the town ideally wants to see the site used for commercial space — not residential — and it doesn’t want it to fall into the hands of a non-profit that could take it off the tax rolls. If it does become housing, Albra wants an emphasis on veteran and senior housing. He says a third of the units should be reserved for current Fishkill residents, and another third should be set aside for residents of Dutchess County.

“I'm a father of four kids...and my children can't afford to live here," says Albra. "And I think if we can work with the state to get local people to get a preference for these apartments, I think we can move forward and get something where the state gets what they want, and the town and its residents get what we need.”

Hochul says the plan includes a number of permanently affordable housing units. Just how many — and how “affordable” they might be — remains to be seen, however. Hermanstyne says there’s no set number of units or income level tied to this project, and Confier is still waiting to hear what the local community wants. He envisions a lot of “workforce housing” at Downstate, at least to start.

“A more ‘affordable without the required restrictions [for] affordability’ affordable," he explains. "I would say up to 80, maybe even up to 120 percent AMI.”

According to a recent report by the nonprofit Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress — which worked with Confier to draft the proposal, according to Hermanstyne — the average single renter cannot comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment in any of the region’s nine counties.

As for Albra's concerns, Hermanstyne says his data shows the number of students at Beacon City School District has dropped over the years, so he imagines it can take on more. He says Confier plans to hire a traffic consultant and meet with local leaders to gather input from the community in the months ahead.

Republican State Assemblyman Anil Beephan of the 105th District says his office is collecting comments from residents to bring to the table.

"It sounds like this is gonna be a negotiation. It sounds like the Conifer group has come in with their highest possible wish list of what they would like to do for development there," he adds. "I think over the next couple months the town — it should, theoretically have a say and bring that number down to something that’s a bit more realistic...We’re hoping to keep the lines of communication open between Empire State Development, the Conifer Group, and the town.”