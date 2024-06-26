What Albany voters were thinking when they cast ballots in key Tuesday primaries

Voters went to the polls in New York Tuesday for primary elections. In Albany, opinions were mixed, but public safety was a common thread.

Speaking with WAMC after voting in the Center Square neighborhood, Albany resident Margaret Wing says her choices were simple — defense attorney Lee Kindlon in the race for district attorney and Common Councilor Gabriella Romero in the race for the 109th state Assembly district seat.

“The Kindlons, my grandson went to school with his nephew, to CBA [Christian Brothers Academy],” Wing said.

Romero represents the 6th Ward and went on to win the six-way primary for Assembly.

“Gabriella has been our Councilwoman in this neighborhood, and she's done a very good job. And there was an issue with my apartment and other people in my building's apartment, and she stepped in and helped us,” Wing said.

Fellow neighborhood resident Chad Reid says he backed incumbent District Attorney David Soares in his bid for a sixth term and Romero. He says his choice was simple.

“They sent me canvas letters and I liked what they stood for,” Reid said.

Specifically, Reid says he supports protecting women’s reproductive rights and voters’ rights, in addition to reducing crime.

Resident Brittany Moore says crime and housing drove her to the polls:

“I’d like to see the local businesses have the ability to flourish in Albany. It's a great city, but I think more attention needs to be paid on the local level,” Moore said.

She says transparency is a must for candidates who want to win her vote.

“I'd like to see someone who's going to actually initiate change, and also that has shared with us publicly what they plan to do before they went into office,” Moore said.

Theresa Stellar agrees, crime and affordable housing are top priorities, as well as area businesses’ continued economic rebound from the COVID pandemic.

“It's become increasingly obvious that it's super important for people to be involved, not just at the federal level, but at their local level. You know, all politics is local, and you know, we have a lot of issues as a society that we're dealing with,” Stellar said.

Resident Ronnie Rizz says he voted for Kate Wood, an organizer with United University Professions, for the County Legislature’s 5th District seat.

“When there's a mental health crisis, they should be someone from a mental health background to respond and other issues in the community, to clean up the community, the neighborhood, the district, and she takes care of business,” Rizz said.

Wood fell short against Susan Pedo in the Democratic primary, according to unofficial results.