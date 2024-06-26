Regional cheese manufacturer transitioning to recycled packaging

A major Northeast cheese producer will begin using recycled packaging with some of its products.

The Agrimark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative says it will transition to a 30 percent post-consumer recycled package for its flagship 8-ounce cheese bars later this year.

The company received a grant from the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center and in late 2022 partnered with a packaging company for a shelf-life and feasibility study to test options for and the integrity of recycled packaging.

Agrimark/Cabot says use of the recycled packaging will result in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and fuel requirements by up to 25 percent and significant water savings during manufacturing of the cheese product.

