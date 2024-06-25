© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Westchester County Exec. George Latimer defeats New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman in 16th district Democratic primary

Tenney, Mannion win New York Congressional primaries

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:58 PM EDT
John W. Mannion
provided
John W. Mannion

In central New York, Democrats picked state Sen. John Mannion as the party’s nominee to take on U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Republican who represents a recently reconfigured congressional district where President Joe Biden beat Trump by 11 points in the 2020 election, the 22nd district.

Mannion defeated Sarah Klee Hood, a town councilor in the Syracuse suburb of Dewitt.

Elsewhere, incumbent U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney thwarted a primary challenge from Mario Fratto, an attorney and businessman who had previously lost to Tenney in the last primary election for the safely Republican 24th district seat located along Lake Ontario.
News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press