Tenney, Mannion win New York Congressional primaries

In central New York, Democrats picked state Sen. John Mannion as the party’s nominee to take on U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Republican who represents a recently reconfigured congressional district where President Joe Biden beat Trump by 11 points in the 2020 election, the 22nd district.

Mannion defeated Sarah Klee Hood, a town councilor in the Syracuse suburb of Dewitt.

Elsewhere, incumbent U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney thwarted a primary challenge from Mario Fratto, an attorney and businessman who had previously lost to Tenney in the last primary election for the safely Republican 24th district seat located along Lake Ontario.