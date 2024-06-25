Capital Region officials cheer student aid increases, warn of June 30th application deadline

Capital Region lawmakers are celebrating an expansion to college financial aid — and reminding residents that the deadline to apply is just days away.

New York state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, who chairs the Higher Education Committee, spoke at Schenectady County Community College Monday.

The Democrat from the 109th district says doubling the minimum Tuition Assistance Program award to $1,000 and raising the family income threshold from $80,000 to $125,000 are key with the cost of education continuing to rise.

“Middle-income families have really been left behind, because we have not increased the income eligibility threshold again for almost a quarter century. So now, the maximum income eligibility will be $125,000, so even if your family income is at $125,000, your minimum award will now be $1,000,” Fahy said.

Fahy says, as a first-generation American, she understands the challenges students face in gaining higher education.

“If it weren't for a local community college, I wouldn't be here today. So I'm also particularly pleased to be at a community college, and knowing what a difference the college made for me, a community college made for me outside Chicago,” Fahy said.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a fellow Democrat whose 111th district includes the college, agrees, saying as a fellow first-generation American, education is the great equalizer, a belief instilled in him by his family.

“I lived with my grandmother, my aunt, my parents, all in one house. Nobody spoke English. I didn't speak English until I was in first grade and went to Hamilton Elementary in Mont Pleasant, and my journey was certainly one of public education, because that's what enabled me to get through and be able to pursue goals in life,” Santabarbara said.

Fahy says while the measure is a good start, with 70 percent of students citing affordability as the number one barrier to college, there is no reason to not apply for student aid by completing the FAFSA.

“It will be a requirement. Now, it will have some waivers for those where it's a true hardship, but having that as a requirement, we know we're leaving money on the table. We know there is aid available there,” Fahy said.

That’s especially important, Santabarbara adds, with more than $200 million in scholarships and grants left behind in 2023.

According to college officials, 69 percent of FAFSA submitters at SCCC met the former income level for TAP in fall 2023, which has increased to 87 percent thanks to the higher caps.

One of seven kids, SCCC Executive Vice President for Administration and Finance Patrick Ryan says access to higher education is lifechanging.

“I too went to community college as I was retooling myself to become an administrator, again, non-traditional path, and I’ve got to tell you, I wouldn't be standing here right now if I hadn't done that and had the opportunities through SUNY. Again, 11 percent of our fall 2023 recipients received a $500 minimum award, 14 percent received a payment below $1,000,” Ryan said.

Congressman Paul Tonko is a Democrat from the 20th District.

“To get your associate's degree, oftentimes that is the element that enables people to have those basics. And then in a very innovation economy, a very precision economy, the skills are honed at the workplace beyond that,” Tonko said.

Deviyani Singh is a 2024 graduate and also a first-generation college student. She says TAP was key to her success at SCCC.

As a TAP recipient, I was relieved of the financial burden of paying my full tuition, which my fellow peers know is around $2500 per semester. TAP allowed me to focus on my studies and extracurricular activities,” Singh said.

Democratic Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes also touted Schenectady Promise.

“County residents will be eligible to receive up to six credit hours on the county, not on their not on their dime, but on the county's dime,” Hughes said.

The deadline for families to apply for TAP and complete the FAFSA is June 30th.