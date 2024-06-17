Vermont House member apologizes for actions during session

A Vermont House member apologized on the floor of the chamber Monday for surreptitiously and repeatedly damaging another member’s tote bag.

During the past legislative session, Bennington Democrat Jim Carroll claimed a bag he placed on hooks repeatedly became wet for no apparent reason. He placed a hidden camera and discovered that Republican Bennington House member Mary Morrissey was pouring water into his tote. Morrissey spoke at the beginning of a veto session Monday and asked for forgiveness.

“I am truly ashamed for my actions," Morrissey said. "It was conduct most unbecoming of my position as a representative and as a human being.”

Carroll told House members that for five months Representative Morrissey failed to make the right choice.

“It was torment, there’s no doubt about it, with me anyway," Carroll said. "There’s going to be some work to be done between the two of us.”

The House Ethics Panel has said it will investigate Morrissey’s actions.