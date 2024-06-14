Suspect charged with murder in Pittsfield shooting

The Berkshire District Attorney says 38-year-old Jeremy Stanton was charged with murder at a Central Berkshire District Court arraignment Thursday. Stanton is accused of shooting fellow 38-year-old Pittsfielder Ryan Babcock to death on Fenn Street in the city’s downtown on the afternoon of June 11th. Babcock was discovered in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from paramedics. DA Timothy Shugrue says law enforcement identified and apprehended Stanton in 24 hours and says gun violence is unacceptable. Stanton was arrested on Wednesday in Worthington on unrelated warrants related to probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.