Suspect charged with murder in Pittsfield shooting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, center, at Thursday's press conference.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, center.

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in a shooting Tuesday.

The Berkshire District Attorney says 38-year-old Jeremy Stanton was charged with murder at a Central Berkshire District Court arraignment Thursday. Stanton is accused of shooting fellow 38-year-old Pittsfielder Ryan Babcock to death on Fenn Street in the city’s downtown on the afternoon of June 11th. Babcock was discovered in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from paramedics. DA Timothy Shugrue says law enforcement identified and apprehended Stanton in 24 hours and says gun violence is unacceptable. Stanton was arrested on Wednesday in Worthington on unrelated warrants related to probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
