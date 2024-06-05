Public art initiative adds color to Troy

An annual celebration of public art is getting under way in Troy.

With live music, food, drinks, and family activities, Troy’s downtown alleyways grow lively in the summer months.

Hoping to highlight local artists and vendors, the Arts Center of the Capital Region has launched the “Alley Action!” series.

The five-part event, backed by funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, brings artists, residents, and vendors together to celebrate the city’s cultural community. In its second year, the block party encourages people to explore downtown and support local artists and businesses.

LO Pador Luce is the artist behind a mural in the Church Street alleyway between Congress and Ferry Streets. Born in Germany, she says her work is inspired by losing two close friends. Pador Luce says the piece, referred to as “Fresh Air,” is meant to resemble a mind renewal or a fresh start.

“It allows other people that are walking in the community to experience a new world and also like relate just by walking down the street and it makes art accessible to other people to experience and to connect with somebody that they may not ever meet,” Pador Luce said. “It starts conversation.”

Gwen Krause is the Chair of The Arts Center of the Capital Region.

“Public art uplifts, inspires, amuses, provokes sometimes, and delights,” Krause said. “What we're learning is that the arts also have a measurable positive economic impact on our communities.”

The events feature live music, food and drinks, and creative opportunities.

Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, says initiatives like this support her goal of brightening the city’s 42 miles of alleyways.

“It's not the back door, It's the front door to economic developments. The front door to dominoing what our businesses are doing,” Mantello said.

After taking office in January, Mantello created a Quality-of-Life Action Task Force, which aims to clean the streets and enhance the city’s landscape.

Kury Ketcham, the owner of Mi Casa, a restaurant that specializes in Spanish fare, says people of all cultures can come together in Troy.

“It’s phenomenal because it really gives life to the alley. And then we have a lot of plans to put lights and cameras in,” Ketcham said. “It's going to be great to make it much safer for everybody and then come back to the old days when people used to come here.”

Events continue in rotating alleyways through November.