Pittsfield to kick off this year’s Pride celebration with flag raising at city hall

The month-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community starts at noon on the steps of city hall.

“We’re going to collaborate with the mayor's office on doing a proclamation for Pride Month, as well as raising our city flag and presenting our Community Partner of the Year Award, which coincidentally enough is going to Hot Plate Brewing Company," said Berkshire Pride President Michael Taylor. "And then immediately following that, we're going to hop over to School Street for the actual block party portion, and we're going to have lawn games and food and obviously delicious beverages, and DJ Puff Daddy is going to play to play some tunes for the for the afternoon.”

Berkshire Pride is holding events throughout the following week leading up to the 8th annual Pittsfield Pride Parade & Festival June 8th. You can find out more here.