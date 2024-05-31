© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsfield to kick off this year’s Pride celebration with flag raising at city hall

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall.

On Saturday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts is marking the start of Pride Month with a flag raising, block party, and more.

The month-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community starts at noon on the steps of city hall.

“We’re going to collaborate with the mayor's office on doing a proclamation for Pride Month, as well as raising our city flag and presenting our Community Partner of the Year Award, which coincidentally enough is going to Hot Plate Brewing Company," said Berkshire Pride President Michael Taylor. "And then immediately following that, we're going to hop over to School Street for the actual block party portion, and we're going to have lawn games and food and obviously delicious beverages, and DJ Puff Daddy is going to play to play some tunes for the for the afternoon.”

Berkshire Pride is holding events throughout the following week leading up to the 8th annual Pittsfield Pride Parade & Festival June 8th. You can find out more here.
Tags
News pittsfieldberkshire pride
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More